Trump supports Navrotskyi in the 2025 Polish presidential election - Reuters

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16661 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35294 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 42577 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 29635 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 41023 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 74013 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 143519 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 122206 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 130413 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 128222 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Popular news

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48342 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 19778 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 21880 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 21438 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 21979 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 15932 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 22607 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 42577 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48928 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 130863 views
UNN Lite

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 5404 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 8060 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 10505 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 30385 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 34667 views
Trump supports Navrotskyi in the 2025 Polish presidential election - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5336 views

Donald Trump met with Karol Navrotskyi, the presidential candidate from the "Law and Justice" party. Navrotskyi's opponents criticized the meeting.

Trump supports Navrotskyi in the 2025 Polish presidential election - Reuters

US President Donald Trump met with Polish presidential candidate from the "Law and Justice" party, Karol Nawrocki, which is a sign of support for this political force. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

As Nawrocki stated in an interview with Polish media, Trump told him that he would win. The politician said that he perceives the words of the US President as a kind of wish for success in the upcoming elections, as well as an awareness of the processes taking place in Poland.

At the same time, Nawrocki's opponents criticize the meeting. They state that the Polish president will be elected by Poles, not by Trump and Americans.

In Poland, a Ukrainian flag was torn down during a rally of a pro-Russian politician: details 01.05.25, 11:26 • 8814 views

Supplement

The "Law and Justice" party is a conservative political force founded by Lech Kaczyński, the President of Poland who died in a plane crash in the spring of 2010 near Russian Smolensk.

Now the leader of the party is Jarosław Kaczyński, also a politician and brother of the deceased president. On November 24, 2024, the political force announced and supported Nawrocki as an independent candidate in the 2025 Polish presidential election.

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident 01.05.25, 13:34 • 66963 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Poland
