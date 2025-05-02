Trump supports Navrotskyi in the 2025 Polish presidential election - Reuters

US President Donald Trump met with Polish presidential candidate from the "Law and Justice" party, Karol Nawrocki, which is a sign of support for this political force. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

As Nawrocki stated in an interview with Polish media, Trump told him that he would win. The politician said that he perceives the words of the US President as a kind of wish for success in the upcoming elections, as well as an awareness of the processes taking place in Poland.

At the same time, Nawrocki's opponents criticize the meeting. They state that the Polish president will be elected by Poles, not by Trump and Americans.

The "Law and Justice" party is a conservative political force founded by Lech Kaczyński, the President of Poland who died in a plane crash in the spring of 2010 near Russian Smolensk.

Now the leader of the party is Jarosław Kaczyński, also a politician and brother of the deceased president. On November 24, 2024, the political force announced and supported Nawrocki as an independent candidate in the 2025 Polish presidential election.

