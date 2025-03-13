Trump stated that the US has "leverage" over Putin
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated that America has a "lever" of influence on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but he refused to name it. Trump assessed Putin's statements today as positive, reports UNN.
When asked what his "lever" on Putin is, Trump said: "We have a lever, but I don't want to talk about it. We are communicating with him now, and based on his statements today, they were positive enough, so I don't want to talk about it."
Trump hopes that if there is an agreement on a ceasefire, then "there will be no more shooting".
I hope that Russia will reach agreements, and when there is this agreement, there will be no more shooting. If we have a peaceful agreement, if we have a ceasefire that leads to peace, I don't think anyone will want to go back, because it's an evil and violent thing. I think if Putin agrees to a ceasefire, we will be in a very good position to implement it
Earlier, Putin stated that Russia is in favor of a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days, "but there are nuances".
In turn, Trump noted that the US discussed territorial concessions with Ukraine, including which territories will remain under the control of Ukraine and which will not, including the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak emphasized that Ukraine will not agree to a freeze of the conflict. American partners are also against this.