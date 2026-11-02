Trump stated that the United States spies on Russia and China and does it better than they do

US President Donald Trump said that the United States conducts intelligence activities against Russia and China, just as Moscow and Beijing collect information about Washington. At the same time, the American leader is convinced that the US handles this task better. Trump said this during a campaign rally, which was broadcast by Magno News, UNN reports.

Details

During his speech, the US president recounted a conversation in which he was warned that China and Russia were spying on the United States.

According to Trump, he replied to his interlocutor that US intelligence agencies also collect intelligence about these countries, so there is no reason for concern.

What exactly Trump said

Someone actually said: "China is spying on us, sir." I replied: "Well, we're spying on them too, don't worry." It's terrible: China and Russia – they're spying on us, sir. I said: "That's true, and we're doing the same to them. But we're doing it even better, so don't worry about it – Trump said.

Thus, the American president openly acknowledged the reciprocal intelligence activities of the United States, Russia, and China.

At the same time, Trump did not specify which intelligence operations he was referring to and provided no details about the methods used to collect information.

Trump is preparing a plan to bypass Congress in case of a Democratic victory in the elections — Reuters