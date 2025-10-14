$41.610.01
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 15108 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 20170 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 16848 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 29709 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 19095 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 28619 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14520 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 25421 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 11982 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Publications
Exclusives
Trump stated that Russia does not want to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1238 views

Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin should have won the war in a week, but it is now in its fourth year with significant human losses and economic destruction. The former US president also noted that Zelenskyy will ask for Tomahawk missiles during a meeting in Washington.

Trump stated that Russia does not want to end the war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was supposed to win the war in Ukraine in a week, but he has been continuing it for almost four years, suffering heavy human and economic losses. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN.

We have an interesting meeting ahead (with Zelenskyy - ed.). Listen, I'm very disappointed, because I had a very good relationship with Vladimir (Putin - ed.). Probably, they still are. I don't understand why he continues this war. This war has affected him so badly. He is entering the fourth year of a war that should have ended. He should have won this war in one week. Now he will soon enter his fourth year. He has lost one and a half million soldiers, probably approximately. Of course, in terms of wounded, without legs and without arms and all that happens in terrible wars. This is a terrible war. This is the biggest event since World War II. In terms of deaths, it is bigger than any of them.

- said Trump.

He noted that the Russian economy is starting to collapse.

In Russia, there are now long queues for gasoline. There are queues there. Who would have thought that such a thing would happen? Suddenly, his economy begins to collapse. I wish him all the best. I had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin. But he just doesn't want to end this war. I think it's very damaging to his reputation. He could end it. He could end it quickly. And I must say, I give credit, because who would have thought that Ukraine could fight Russia for four years practically to a draw? Now there were some early, you know, moments, before they realized what the hell was going on, because everything happened quickly. Biden should never have allowed this. This was a war that should not have happened. But it happened. But, I'll tell you, it doesn't make Russia attractive. We will talk about Ukraine, yes. I mean, the president is coming to me on Friday. And we - I know what he's going to say. He wants weapons. He would like to have "Tomahawks". Everyone else wants "Tomahawks". And we have a lot of "Tomahawks".

- added Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask America for Tomahawk missiles during a meeting in Washington this Friday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine