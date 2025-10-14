Trump stated that Russia does not want to end the war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was supposed to win the war in Ukraine in a week, but he has been continuing it for almost four years, suffering heavy human and economic losses. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN.

We have an interesting meeting ahead (with Zelenskyy - ed.). Listen, I'm very disappointed, because I had a very good relationship with Vladimir (Putin - ed.). Probably, they still are. I don't understand why he continues this war. This war has affected him so badly. He is entering the fourth year of a war that should have ended. He should have won this war in one week. Now he will soon enter his fourth year. He has lost one and a half million soldiers, probably approximately. Of course, in terms of wounded, without legs and without arms and all that happens in terrible wars. This is a terrible war. This is the biggest event since World War II. In terms of deaths, it is bigger than any of them. - said Trump.

He noted that the Russian economy is starting to collapse.

In Russia, there are now long queues for gasoline. There are queues there. Who would have thought that such a thing would happen? Suddenly, his economy begins to collapse. I wish him all the best. I had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin. But he just doesn't want to end this war. I think it's very damaging to his reputation. He could end it. He could end it quickly. And I must say, I give credit, because who would have thought that Ukraine could fight Russia for four years practically to a draw? Now there were some early, you know, moments, before they realized what the hell was going on, because everything happened quickly. Biden should never have allowed this. This was a war that should not have happened. But it happened. But, I'll tell you, it doesn't make Russia attractive. We will talk about Ukraine, yes. I mean, the president is coming to me on Friday. And we - I know what he's going to say. He wants weapons. He would like to have "Tomahawks". Everyone else wants "Tomahawks". And we have a lot of "Tomahawks". - added Trump.

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask America for Tomahawk missiles during a meeting in Washington this Friday.