Trump shared a post that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose more
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump reposted on social media a post stating that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia. Otherwise, the longer the war lasts, the more land will be lost.
US President Donald Trump reposted a message on social media stating that Ukraine should be prepared to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose even more, writes UNN with reference to Truth Social.
Details
Ukraine must be prepared to lose part of its territory to Russia, otherwise the longer the war lasts, the more land they will lose
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the only way to end the war is to reach a peace agreement that Ukraine and Russia will agree to. Agreements on security guarantees at a summit with Putin in Alaska were also reported.