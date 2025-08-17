Trump shared a post that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose more

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 12986 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 25288 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 108896 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 71916 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 73162 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 63301 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 52589 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247254 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 214114 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168534 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
5.1m/s
40%
745mm
Popular news
The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better oneAugust 17, 05:28 AM • 10402 views
Active Longevity: Ukraine's New Strategy Changes Attitudes Towards Older PeopleAugust 17, 07:14 AM • 5894 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 10250 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 4646 views
Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tankVideo12:37 PM • 5128 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 25290 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 355847 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 308268 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 311838 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 318732 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Steve Witkoff
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 4756 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 10306 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 52552 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 43474 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 112258 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Bild
Truth Social
T-90

Trump shared a post that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose more

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Donald Trump reposted on social media a post stating that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia. Otherwise, the longer the war lasts, the more land will be lost.

Trump shared a post that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose more

US President Donald Trump reposted a message on social media stating that Ukraine should be prepared to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose even more, writes UNN with reference to Truth Social.

Details

Ukraine must be prepared to lose part of its territory to Russia, otherwise the longer the war lasts, the more land they will lose

- the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the only way to end the war is to reach a peace agreement that Ukraine and Russia will agree to. Agreements on security guarantees at a summit with Putin in Alaska were also reported.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Truth Social
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine