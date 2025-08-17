Trump shared a post that Ukraine should be ready to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose more

US President Donald Trump reposted a message on social media stating that Ukraine should be prepared to lose part of its territory to Russia, so as not to lose even more, writes UNN with reference to Truth Social.

Details

Ukraine must be prepared to lose part of its territory to Russia, otherwise the longer the war lasts, the more land they will lose - the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the only way to end the war is to reach a peace agreement that Ukraine and Russia will agree to. Agreements on security guarantees at a summit with Putin in Alaska were also reported.