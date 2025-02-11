Trump secretly instructed his special envoy Witkoff to deal with Ukraine - media

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44015 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 89955 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102055 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117000 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100242 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125137 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102538 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113227 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116846 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159120 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103303 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94305 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65542 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106380 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117000 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125137 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159120 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149419 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100605 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106380 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136756 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138563 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166503 views
Trump secretly instructed his special envoy Witkoff to deal with Ukraine - media

Trump secretly instructed his special envoy Witkoff to deal with Ukraine - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62860 views

US Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff has been authorized by Trump to negotiate with Russia over the war in Ukraine. Vitkoff has already held talks with Putin's associates and discussed the situation with representatives of the Persian Gulf states.

US President Donald Trump has instructed his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, to play a role in the war settlement process. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Steve Witkoff was in Moscow today, after which it became known that the US and Russia had exchanged prisoners. However, Mr. Vitkoff's role goes beyond just a mission to free the detained American.

“Trump has appointed Keith Kellogg as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, but he has also given Witkoff a role in the peace process. Trump has secretly authorized Witkoff to expand his portfolio beyond the Middle East in order to open a channel of negotiations with the Russians,” the newspaper notes.

It is emphasized that Trump personally trusts Vitkoff, with whom he has been friends since the 1980s. The US president also believes that Vitkoff has the proper negotiation skills to help end the war in Ukraine

“But the exact authority within the administration on this issue remains unclear. Vitkoff had direct talks with close Putin associates before his visit to Moscow. He also discussed Ukraine with contacts in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Gulf states have long sought to play a mediating role in ending the conflict,” the newspaper adds.

Recall

Today, on February 11, a private Gulfstream G650ER jet from Washington, D.C., landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport . Social media speculated that the plane was connected to Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steven Vitkoff.

Later, it became known that the US and Russia had exchanged prisoners . Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff returns home with the released American citizen Mark Vogel.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
katarQatar
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

