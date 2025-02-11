Trump secretly instructed his special envoy Witkoff to deal with Ukraine - media

US President Donald Trump has instructed his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, to play a role in the war settlement process. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Steve Witkoff was in Moscow today, after which it became known that the US and Russia had exchanged prisoners. However, Mr. Vitkoff's role goes beyond just a mission to free the detained American.

“Trump has appointed Keith Kellogg as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, but he has also given Witkoff a role in the peace process. Trump has secretly authorized Witkoff to expand his portfolio beyond the Middle East in order to open a channel of negotiations with the Russians,” the newspaper notes.

It is emphasized that Trump personally trusts Vitkoff, with whom he has been friends since the 1980s. The US president also believes that Vitkoff has the proper negotiation skills to help end the war in Ukraine

“But the exact authority within the administration on this issue remains unclear. Vitkoff had direct talks with close Putin associates before his visit to Moscow. He also discussed Ukraine with contacts in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Gulf states have long sought to play a mediating role in ending the conflict,” the newspaper adds.

Recall

Today, on February 11, a private Gulfstream G650ER jet from Washington, D.C., landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport . Social media speculated that the plane was connected to Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steven Vitkoff.

Later, it became known that the US and Russia had exchanged prisoners . Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff returns home with the released American citizen Mark Vogel.