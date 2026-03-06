Trump says there will be no deal with Iran until "unconditional surrender"

American leader Donald Trump, on his Truth Social platform, set a condition for the cessation of US strikes on Iran, namely - unconditional surrender, reports UNN.

There will be no deal with Iran except for unconditional surrender! - Trump wrote.

Details

The US president has so far declined to put a timeline on ending hostilities with the regime, telling Time magazine in an interview published late last night that he believes the administration's goals could be achieved within four to five weeks, but he "has no time limit on anything" and wants to "see it through."

"After this, and the election of a great and acceptable leader(s), we and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before," he wrote on Friday. "Iran will have a great future. "Make Iran Great Again (MIGA!)."

Trump said he wants to "be involved in the appointment" of the successor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who, along with a number of other Iranian leaders, was killed on Saturday.

