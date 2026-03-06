$43.810.09
01:05 PM • 5638 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 13656 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 10049 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 14367 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 15240 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 16666 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 17579 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15629 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 14025 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 21246 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Electricity outage schedules
Trump says there will be no deal with Iran until "unconditional surrender"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Donald Trump said there would be no deal with Iran other than unconditional surrender. He stated that he wants to see this through, and also participate in the appointment of the successor to Iran's Supreme Leader.

Trump says there will be no deal with Iran until "unconditional surrender"

American leader Donald Trump, on his Truth Social platform, set a condition for the cessation of US strikes on Iran, namely - unconditional surrender, reports UNN.

There will be no deal with Iran except for unconditional surrender! 

- Trump wrote.

Details

The US president has so far declined to put a timeline on ending hostilities with the regime, telling Time magazine in an interview published late last night that he believes the administration's goals could be achieved within four to five weeks, but he "has no time limit on anything" and wants to "see it through."

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 14868 views

"After this, and the election of a great and acceptable leader(s), we and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before," he wrote on Friday. "Iran will have a great future. "Make Iran Great Again (MIGA!)."

Trump said he wants to "be involved in the appointment" of the successor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who, along with a number of other Iranian leaders, was killed on Saturday.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"05.03.26, 19:09 • 6880 views

Antonina Tumanova

