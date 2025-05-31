Trump said he doesn't know if he will support the bill to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation

U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not know whether he will support a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia. However, he said he would take a look at it. He told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, UNN.

Details

Asked whether he supports Senator Lindsey Graham's bill to impose sanctions against Russia, Trump said: "I don't know, I need to see it. I'll take a look at it."

Trump is not imposing sanctions against Russia, hoping for a deal on Ukraine

Addition

On May 30, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said he expects the U.S. Senate to begin advancing a bill on sanctions against Russia next week.

In early May, Republican Senator Graham said he has the support of 72 colleagues for a bill that would impose new "devastating" sanctions on Russia and duties on countries that buy its oil, gas and other key products if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not begin serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said the U.S. may impose duties of 500% on countries that buy Russian oil, gasoline or petrochemicals. In particular, this applies to India and China.

On May 28, Trump said that he would assess within two weeks whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the United States in the context of the war in Ukraine. He also expressed frustration over recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities that are taking place "in the midst of what you might call negotiations."