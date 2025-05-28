Trump is not imposing sanctions against Russia, hoping for a deal on Ukraine

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 10771 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 32241 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 58484 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 100468 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 75221 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 84083 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 160915 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 70783 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166604 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 215816 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
91%
745mm
Popular news

Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

01:09 PM • 5536 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50509 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

01:55 PM • 19580 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 82769 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 23098 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 83283 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166604 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 178619 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 183424 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 215816 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Actual places

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50935 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 119995 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 60811 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 64724 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 131436 views
Actual

Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

Trump is not imposing sanctions against Russia, hoping for a deal on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

The US President stated that he would refrain from sanctions in order not to disrupt negotiations on ending the war. In two weeks, Trump will assess Russia's readiness for a deal.

Trump is not imposing sanctions against Russia, hoping for a deal on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is refraining from imposing new sanctions against Russia because he does not want to interfere with his attempts to negotiate an end to the invasion of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing AP.

If I think I'm close to making a deal, I don't want to ruin it by doing that 

- Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He said he would know in about two weeks whether Russia is ready to make a deal to end the three-year war.

Let's add

US President Donald Trump said that within two weeks he will assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the United States in the context of the war in Ukraine. He also expressed frustration over recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities that are happening "in the midst of what could be called negotiations."

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin28.05.2025, 20:16 • 10735 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Brent
$64.46
Bitcoin
$107,684.60
S&P 500
$5,908.83
Tesla
$362.68
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,322.35
Ethereum
$2,652.65