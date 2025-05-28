Trump is not imposing sanctions against Russia, hoping for a deal on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is refraining from imposing new sanctions against Russia because he does not want to interfere with his attempts to negotiate an end to the invasion of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing AP.

If I think I'm close to making a deal, I don't want to ruin it by doing that - Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He said he would know in about two weeks whether Russia is ready to make a deal to end the three-year war.

US President Donald Trump said that within two weeks he will assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the United States in the context of the war in Ukraine. He also expressed frustration over recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities that are happening "in the midst of what could be called negotiations."

