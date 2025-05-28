Trump is not imposing sanctions against Russia, hoping for a deal on Ukraine
The US President stated that he would refrain from sanctions in order not to disrupt negotiations on ending the war. In two weeks, Trump will assess Russia's readiness for a deal.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is refraining from imposing new sanctions against Russia because he does not want to interfere with his attempts to negotiate an end to the invasion of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing AP.
If I think I'm close to making a deal, I don't want to ruin it by doing that
He said he would know in about two weeks whether Russia is ready to make a deal to end the three-year war.
US President Donald Trump said that within two weeks he will assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the United States in the context of the war in Ukraine. He also expressed frustration over recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities that are happening "in the midst of what could be called negotiations."
