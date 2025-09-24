Trump replaced Biden's portrait with an autopen device in the West Wing of the White House

US President Donald Trump replaced the portrait of former President Joe Biden on the presidential hall of fame in the West Wing of the White House with a photo of a device that automatically signs Biden's signature. The corresponding video was published by Trump's assistant Margo Martin, reports UNN.

The Presidential Hall of Fame appeared on the West Wing colonnade. Wait a minute… - Martin wrote, adding a video where instead of Biden's photo, there is a photo of a device that automatically signs Biden's signature.

Addition

In June, Trump ordered an investigation into the use of an autopen by former President Joe Biden to sign official documents, questioning his cognitive state while in office.

In particular, attention is paid to the use of an autopen to sign more than 1,200 presidential documents, including executive orders, pardons, and judicial appointments.

"Despite Biden's cognitive impairments, his administration issued more than 1,200 presidential documents, appointed 235 judges to federal courts, and granted more pardons and commutations than any other administration in US history," the White House said in a statement.

Trump initiated an investigation into Biden's use of autopen