Trump replaced Biden's portrait with an autopen device in the West Wing of the White House

06:42 PM • 3626 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
02:27 PM • 12274 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 19179 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 20632 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 22436 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 36971 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 18898 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 35852 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18416 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18602 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Donetsk region, Russians shot a civilian family and took a child hostage - military
Trump shifts responsibility for war in Ukraine to Europe and NATO - The Telegraph
Hungary will not give up Russian oil, even if Trump asks
Russian troops attacked a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with two Iskander missiles: details
Zelenskyy is being pushed to return lands that Ukraine did not retake in the summer of 2023 - CNN
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 35860 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artists
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and prevention
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Prokopenko
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Iran
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
E-6 Mercury

Trump replaced Biden's portrait with an autopen device in the West Wing of the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

US President Donald Trump replaced Joe Biden's portrait in the presidential hall of fame with a photo of a device that automatically signs Biden's name. This happened after Trump's order to investigate Biden's use of an autopen for official documents due to doubts about his cognitive state.

Trump replaced Biden's portrait with an autopen device in the West Wing of the White House

US President Donald Trump replaced the portrait of former President Joe Biden on the presidential hall of fame in the West Wing of the White House with a photo of a device that automatically signs Biden's signature. The corresponding video was published by Trump's assistant Margo Martin, reports UNN.

The Presidential Hall of Fame appeared on the West Wing colonnade. Wait a minute… 

- Martin wrote, adding a video where instead of Biden's photo, there is a photo of a device that automatically signs Biden's signature.

Addition

In June, Trump ordered an investigation into the use of an autopen by former President Joe Biden to sign official documents, questioning his cognitive state while in office.

In particular, attention is paid to the use of an autopen to sign more than 1,200 presidential documents, including executive orders, pardons, and judicial appointments.

"Despite Biden's cognitive impairments, his administration issued more than 1,200 presidential documents, appointed 235 judges to federal courts, and granted more pardons and commutations than any other administration in US history," the White House said in a statement.

Trump initiated an investigation into Biden's use of autopen05.06.25, 11:00 • 2512 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States