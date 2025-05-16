Trump-Putin meeting: schedule will be determined when US President returns from foreign trip - Rubio

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
09:33 AM • 3874 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 12719 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 19444 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 123181 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 150767 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 137566 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 178289 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 108181 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151919 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 379149 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
94%
749mm
Popular news

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 16, 12:03 AM • 50069 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

May 16, 01:06 AM • 64892 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 64026 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 85564 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 101365 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 205111 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 197641 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 260717 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 325084 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 379149 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 8138 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 21604 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 62693 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 100951 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 127591 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Trump-Putin meeting: schedule will be determined when US President returns from foreign trip - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

US Secretary of State Rubio said that the schedule of the Trump-Putin meeting has not yet been determined, as Trump is on a foreign trip. The decision will be made after Trump returns to the US.

Trump-Putin meeting: schedule will be determined when US President returns from foreign trip - Rubio

The time of a possible meeting between the presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation is not yet being considered, as Trump is on a foreign tour.

Transmits UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the schedule of the meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is likely not to be determined yet, as Trump is on tour abroad. When the head of the White House returns to the US, obviously, this can be considered. 

Regarding the schedule, the president will have to determine it. We will have to figure out how to implement it. .. So, we will probably wait until he completes his trip, as the president is still abroad

Rubio said. 

Rubio added that we should wait and "see what happens tomorrow." Decisions regarding the schedule and when and where these meetings will take place will be made later, explained U.S. Secretary of State.

Let us remind

UNN reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived on the eve of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Turkish Istanbul, where trilateral meetings are planned with the participation of Ukraine, Turkey, the USA and Russia.

Donald Trump announced his intention to meet with Vladimir Putin as soon as the opportunity arises. 

Marco Rubio said that he does not expect a breakthrough in the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.29
Bitcoin
$103,404.70
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,210.05
Ethereum
$2,572.90