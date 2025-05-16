Trump-Putin meeting: schedule will be determined when US President returns from foreign trip - Rubio

The time of a possible meeting between the presidents of the United States and the Russian Federation is not yet being considered, as Trump is on a foreign tour.

Details

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the schedule of the meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is likely not to be determined yet, as Trump is on tour abroad. When the head of the White House returns to the US, obviously, this can be considered.

Regarding the schedule, the president will have to determine it. We will have to figure out how to implement it. .. So, we will probably wait until he completes his trip, as the president is still abroad Rubio said.

Rubio added that we should wait and "see what happens tomorrow." Decisions regarding the schedule and when and where these meetings will take place will be made later, explained U.S. Secretary of State.

Let us remind

UNN reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived on the eve of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Turkish Istanbul, where trilateral meetings are planned with the participation of Ukraine, Turkey, the USA and Russia.

Donald Trump announced his intention to meet with Vladimir Putin as soon as the opportunity arises.

Marco Rubio said that he does not expect a breakthrough in the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.