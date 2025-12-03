Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is not yet being considered. This was stated by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Ushakov, Putin conveyed "friendly greetings" and a number of "political signals" to Trump, but did not specify their content.

Regarding the possibility of a personal meeting between Putin and Trump, Ushakov said that it is not currently planned.

We agreed that at the level of representatives, assistants and other representatives, we will continue contacts with the Americans, including with those people who were in the Kremlin. As for a possible meeting at the presidential level, it will depend on what progress we manage to achieve on the path that we will persistently and diligently work on the line of assistants, representatives. - emphasized Putin's aide.

Results of negotiations

On Tuesday, December 2, at a meeting in the Kremlin, several options for a plan to resolve the war in Ukraine were discussed. Currently, there is no compromise option: some of the American side's proposals are acceptable to Russia, while others are not.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 02, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Later, representatives of the American delegation arranged lunch before meeting with Putin. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Media reported that Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, will go to negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

