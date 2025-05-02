Trump proposes to cut the federal budget by $163 billion

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 8552 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 15666 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 18861 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 35452 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 56578 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 70819 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44081 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51417 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80177 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147936 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 21448 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 19361 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 51951 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 42496 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 14056 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 42499 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 51954 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 70819 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 63093 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 141378 views
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 4454 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 18861 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 14057 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 19362 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 21449 views
Trump proposes to cut the federal budget by $163 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

The Trump administration has proposed cutting non-military spending by 23% and increasing defense spending by 13%. This is Trump's first budget since returning to the US presidency.

Trump proposes to cut the federal budget by $163 billion

On May 2, the administration of US President Donald Trump proposed to cut federal spending by $163 billion next year, cutting non-military spending, except for mandatory social security programs, by 1/5. At the same time, defense spending will increase significantly. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to a statement by the White House Office of Management and Budget, the proposed budget for next year will increase defense spending by 13% and national security spending by almost 65% compared to 2025. At the same time, non-defense spending will be reduced by 23% to the lowest level since 2017.

This will be the first budget compiled by the Trump administration since his return to office as President of the United States. Thus, as the publication notes, it aims to fulfill its promises to increase spending on the armed forces and border security, while reducing the federal bureaucracy.

At this critical moment, we need a historic budget - one that will end the funding of our decline, put Americans first and provide unprecedented support to our military forces and national security,

- said Russ Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

"This is a fake": Trump reacted to media polls about his rating29.04.25, 12:29 • 24041 view

Reasons for reduction

Currently, the federal government has a growing debt of $36 trillion, and some fiscal conservatives and budget experts fear that Trump's tax cut bill will increase it, while spending will remain the same as it was.

Trump is urging the Republican-controlled Congress to extend the 2017 tax breaks, which became his main legislative achievement in his first term, and which, according to impartial forecasters, could add $5 trillion to the country's debt

- the publication reads.

At the same time, the US President is looking for other ways to save money in order to compensate for their shortage and the growing debt due to tax breaks.

The US is facing difficulties in financing security in Europe due to its huge national debt - Trump adviser30.04.25, 12:46 • 11054 views

What the new US state budget will include

The White House's annual budget request contains economic forecasts, as well as detailed proposals on how much money each government agency should spend during the fiscal year beginning October 1. According to the Congressional Budget Office, spending in fiscal year 2024 amounted to $6.8 trillion.

The White House's new draft budget provides for the allocation of an additional $500 million in discretionary spending aimed at strengthening border security and implementing mass deportation initiatives supported by Trump. In addition, it is planned to invest $766 million in the purchase of modern technologies for border protection, as well as to provide funding for the maintenance of 22,000 border guards and the hiring of new customs and border guard officers.

At the same time, as Reuters notes, Republicans in Congress are seeking to pass a law on tax cuts by July 4 and are actively negotiating on reducing federal spending, which should compensate for tax breaks. As the publication notes, in this process they will probably have to take into account the increasingly tense economic situation in the United States, caused by Trump's introduced increased duties, which affect the global trading system.

Trump Threatens to Revoke Tax Breaks for Harvard University 02.05.25, 22:39 • 616 views

According to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the proposed budget is the implementation of Trump's promise to liquidate or significantly reduce the US Department of Education, while it is planned to maintain funding for programs for children from low-income families.

Trump's decision to cut funding to non-defense sectors has been criticized by the opposition.

"The days when Donald Trump pretended to be a populist are over. His policy is nothing more than a total attack on hardworking Americans. While he is destroying health care, cutting education and depriving programs that families rely on, he is financing tax breaks for billionaires and large corporations," said US Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump plans to request a record $1.01 trillion for national security spending for the fiscal year beginning October 1. This is more than 13% higher than the current year's figure.

Rutte proposes increasing NATO defense spending to 3.5% - Reuters02.05.25, 20:15 • 4122 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyPolitics
