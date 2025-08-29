$41.260.06
Trump proposes involving Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine - Financial Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1874 views

Donald Trump allegedly proposed involving Chinese troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine after Russian aggression. This concerned controlling a neutral zone along the front line.

Trump proposes involving Chinese peacekeepers in Ukraine - Financial Times

US President Donald Trump allegedly proposed deploying Chinese troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine after the cessation of full-scale Russian aggression. This is reported by the Financial Times, citing informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the FT, Trump proposed asking China to send peacekeepers to control a neutral zone along the 1,300-kilometer front line in Ukraine as part of a peace settlement with Russia during a meeting with European leaders at the White House last week.

At the same time, an unnamed high-ranking official of the US presidential administration, in a comment, called this information "untrue," adding that "there were no discussions about Chinese peacekeepers" at that meeting.

Recall

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated its objective position on the "Ukrainian crisis," its readiness to promote a political settlement, and the "constructive role" of the PRC in the overall direction of resolving the issue of the war waged by Russia in Ukraine.

On August 21, at a briefing, Zelensky stated that China, as one of the security guarantors, is not essential for Ukraine.

