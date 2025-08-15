Trump prepares "red carpet" for Putin in Alaska - Media

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 2682 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 7952 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 12584 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 46474 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 83669 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 45184 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 168515 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 193886 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 94966 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 94480 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
49%
757mm
Popular news
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideoAugust 15, 02:24 AM • 83463 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missingAugust 15, 02:40 AM • 41796 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhotoAugust 15, 03:23 AM • 41870 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffVideo05:27 AM • 16359 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 26824 views
Publications
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 7926 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 27981 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 168486 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 225027 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 193863 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 67619 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 152216 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 101940 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 119225 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 168448 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

Trump prepares "red carpet" for Putin in Alaska - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

US President Donald Trump will meet Vladimir Putin at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Details of the meeting are being coordinated, no documents are planned to be signed.

Trump prepares "red carpet" for Putin in Alaska - Media

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is expected to receive a "red carpet" welcome from US President Donald Trump in Alaska, NBC News reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to two senior US administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to meet the Russian leader upon arrival."

Officials emphasized that the exact details and scenario of the meeting are still being finalized.

As of Thursday evening, according to a third senior administration official, "Trump was not scheduled to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European leaders before Friday's meeting." However, it is unclear whether this could change during his long seven-hour flight from Washington to Anchorage, Alaska.

Addition

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine will take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States