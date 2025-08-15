Trump prepares "red carpet" for Putin in Alaska - Media

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is expected to receive a "red carpet" welcome from US President Donald Trump in Alaska, NBC News reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to two senior US administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to meet the Russian leader upon arrival."

Officials emphasized that the exact details and scenario of the meeting are still being finalized.

As of Thursday evening, according to a third senior administration official, "Trump was not scheduled to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European leaders before Friday's meeting." However, it is unclear whether this could change during his long seven-hour flight from Washington to Anchorage, Alaska.

Addition

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine will take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.