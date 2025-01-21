ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Trump postpones TikTok ban in the US for 75 days

Trump postpones TikTok ban in the US for 75 days

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to postpone the ban on TikTok in the US for 75 days. The president said he has the right to sell or shut down the app, but the final fate of the platform remains uncertain.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order postponing the ban on TikTok for 75 days, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

The document instructs the US Department of Justice not to enforce the Foreign Adversary Controlled Apps Act, which was passed with broad bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law in April by former US President Joe Biden. The law required that starting January 19, TikTok be banned in the United States unless it is sold to a customer from America or one of its allies.

The law gives the president broad powers to enforce the ban. Trump's promise in a post on Truth Social that he would sign an executive order on Monday to prevent the law from being enforced was enough for TikTok, which went down for about 14 hours from Saturday night to Sunday, to resume operations on Sunday afternoon.

The document says that the 75-day delay will help the Trump administration try to "determine the appropriate course forward in an orderly manner that protects national security while avoiding the sudden closure of a communications platform used by millions of Americans.

Trump told reporters on Monday that he changed his mind about TikTok because he "had to use it.

"And remember, TikTok is basically about kids, little kids," Trump said in the Oval Office when asked what changed his mind. - "If China is going to get information from it about little kids, frankly, I think we have bigger problems.

He also told reporters that the deed he signed regarding TikTok gives him the right to "sell it or close it.

"I have the right to sell it or close it, and we will make that decision," Trump added.

But the ultimate fate of TikTok in America remains in doubt. It is unclear whether the Chinese owner of TikTok, ByteDance, will be willing to sell it to a buyer, even if it is a deal brokered by Trump.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising