TikTok says it will resume operations in the US
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese social network TikTok has started the process of resuming operations in the United States after reaching agreement with service providers. The company will work with President Trump on a long-term solution to keep the service in the country.
In coordination with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring the service. We thank President Trump for providing the clarity we need and reassuring our service providers that they will not be penalized for providing TikTok to more than 170 million Americans and allowing more than 7 million small businesses to thrive,
TikTok stated that this is a strong stance in support of the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship.
We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that will keep TikTok in the United States
Recall
Users in the United States have lost access to TikTok due to a federal ban on the service.
Subsequently, Donald Trump promised to postpone the blocking of TikTok after taking office. He proposes to transfer 50% of the company's ownership to the United States to continue its operations.