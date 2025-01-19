TikTok says it will resume operations in the US

The Chinese social network TikTok has announced that it has begun the process of restoring the service in the United States. TikTok announced this in X, UNN reports.

In coordination with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring the service. We thank President Trump for providing the clarity we need and reassuring our service providers that they will not be penalized for providing TikTok to more than 170 million Americans and allowing more than 7 million small businesses to thrive, - the statement said.

TikTok stated that this is a strong stance in support of the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship.

We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that will keep TikTok in the United States - the post says.

Recall

Users in the United States have lost access to TikTok due to a federal ban on the service.



Subsequently, Donald Trump promised to postpone the blocking of TikTok after taking office. He proposes to transfer 50% of the company's ownership to the United States to continue its operations.