755mm
Trump plans to visit Russia in the future - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt confirmed that Donald Trump plans to visit Russia. Possible dates for the visit were not announced, and the meeting with the Russian dictator was called a "training."

Trump plans to visit Russia in the future - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt confirmed that US President Donald Trump plans to visit Russia in the future, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Trump plans to visit Russia in the future

- the publication quotes Leavitt's words.

Possible dates for the visit were not announced.

In addition, the White House spokeswoman called the upcoming meeting with the Russian dictator a "training" for Trump.

"I think it's a training for the president," she says.

Leavitt also explained that the "mechanics and schedule" of the meeting are still being worked out.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Alaska
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine