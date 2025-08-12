Trump plans to visit Russia in the future - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt confirmed that US President Donald Trump plans to visit Russia in the future, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Trump plans to visit Russia in the future - the publication quotes Leavitt's words.

Possible dates for the visit were not announced.

Add

In addition, the White House spokeswoman called the upcoming meeting with the Russian dictator a "training" for Trump.

"I think it's a training for the president," she says.

Leavitt also explained that the "mechanics and schedule" of the meeting are still being worked out.

Trump and Putin to meet in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city – White House

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.