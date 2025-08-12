Trump and Putin to meet in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city – White House

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt began the press conference by discussing the meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday. She stated that the talks would take place in Anchorage, which is Alaska's largest city, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

President Trump is determined to try to end this war and stop the killings. — Leavitt stated.

She emphasized that President Trump has repeatedly stated that he will always prioritize peace and partnership when these outcomes can be achieved.

There is no leader in the world today who is more committed to preventing wars or ending them than President Trump. - Leavitt added.

Addition

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not be able to discuss Ukraine without its participation during their meeting in Alaska. Only a trilateral meeting of leaders can end the war.