Trump and Putin to meet in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city – White House

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 21870 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 22782 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 42599 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 28504 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 31990 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 73731 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 71585 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 71414 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 33330 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 09:00 AM • 22683 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.7m/s
52%
755mm
Popular news
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhotoAugust 12, 09:24 AM • 70282 views
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 7062 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU02:20 PM • 21928 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 10285 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 11501 views
Publications
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 2894 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 21883 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 42618 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 73816 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 71674 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 10412 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 67968 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 42014 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 198279 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 139825 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Mi-8
Facebook

Trump and Putin to meet in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city – White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

White House spokeswoman confirmed the meeting between Trump and Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. Trump is determined to stop the war and killings.

Trump and Putin to meet in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city – White House

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt began the press conference by discussing the meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday. She stated that the talks would take place in Anchorage, which is Alaska's largest city, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

President Trump is determined to try to end this war and stop the killings.

— Leavitt stated.

She emphasized that President Trump has repeatedly stated that he will always prioritize peace and partnership when these outcomes can be achieved.

There is no leader in the world today who is more committed to preventing wars or ending them than President Trump.

- Leavitt added.

Addition

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not be able to discuss Ukraine without its participation during their meeting in Alaska. Only a trilateral meeting of leaders can end the war.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States