Trump plans to use emergency powers for energy - Bloomberg

US President-elect Donald Trump is ready to use emergency powers as part of his plan to free up domestic energy production while trying to roll back President Joe Biden's climate change actions, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

The move is reportedly one of a series of actions Trump will take - within hours of being sworn in on Monday - to fulfill campaign promises to increase domestic energy production. The president-elect is poised to push for policy changes that would allow new oil and gas development on federal lands while pushing for a rollback of Biden-era climate regulations, the sources said.

While many of the executive actions will simply kick off a lengthy regulatory process, they are set to affect the entire spectrum of the US energy industry, from oil fields to car dealerships. They also underscore Trump's determination to refocus federal government policy on oil and gas production, a sharp turn from Biden's efforts to limit fossil fuels, the publication points out.

It was not immediately clear how the announcement of such measures would be used in the energy sector, although the president is said to be able to unlock special powers to transport crude oil and use the authority to manage changes in how electricity is generated and transmitted.

During the campaign, Trump vowed to declare a national energy emergency, saying it was necessary to increase production and meet growing demand due to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence.

"We're going to use our emergency powers to allow countries, entrepreneurs, and people with a lot of money to build big factories, AI factories," Trump said. - "We need twice as much energy as we already have, and eventually there will be more.

According to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice, the declaration of a national emergency allows the US president to use up to 150 special powers that are usually intended to respond to hurricanes, terrorist attacks and other unforeseen events.

However, it is not immediately clear whether Trump will be able to successfully use them to achieve his goal of building more power plants. During his first term, he tried to use special powers to prevent the closure of unprofitable coal and nuclear power plants across the country by resorting to emergency powers under the federal energy law, which are usually reserved for natural disasters and other crises. In the end, these efforts were abandoned, the newspaper notes.

This, it is noted, would be a major shift in Washington, where environmentalists have been pressuring Biden for years to declare a climate change emergency, using the announcement to halt oil exports and possibly even curb domestic crude oil supplies.

Trump is expected to use executive power to lift the moratorium on new US liquefied natural gas export licenses, fulfilling a campaign promise to reverse a measure passed by Biden and order his administration to scrap federal incentives for electric vehicles. He is also expected to initiate a rollback of a series of strict government regulations covering vehicle pollution and fuel economy, which together form what he has called the "electric vehicle mandate.

Other planned actions on the first day include an executive order to reverse Biden's decision to remove some 625 million acres of US waters from access for oil and gas leasing.

Trump reveals first steps after inauguration: from deportations to TikTok