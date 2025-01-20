Trump plans to use emergency powers for energy - Bloomberg

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 117615 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 110679 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 118675 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 120501 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 148206 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106680 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 147441 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104034 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113644 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117068 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 103950 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 130470 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 101308 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 106630 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 106630 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 104061 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 104061 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 117615 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 148206 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 147441 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 177336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 166827 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 166827 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 104061 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 106630 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 130470 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 127341 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127341 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145120 views
Trump plans to use emergency powers for energy - Bloomberg

Trump plans to use emergency powers for energy - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25019 views

Donald Trump is preparing to use emergency powers to increase domestic energy production. The new plan calls for repealing Biden's climate regulations and expanding oil and gas production.

US President-elect Donald Trump is ready to use emergency powers as part of his plan to free up domestic energy production while trying to roll back President Joe Biden's climate change actions, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

The move is reportedly one of a series of actions Trump will take - within hours of being sworn in on Monday - to fulfill campaign promises to increase domestic energy production. The president-elect is poised to push for policy changes that would allow new oil and gas development on federal lands while pushing for a rollback of Biden-era climate regulations, the sources said.

While many of the executive actions will simply kick off a lengthy regulatory process, they are set to affect the entire spectrum of the US energy industry, from oil fields to car dealerships. They also underscore Trump's determination to refocus federal government policy on oil and gas production, a sharp turn from Biden's efforts to limit fossil fuels, the publication points out.

It was not immediately clear how the announcement of such measures would be used in the energy sector, although the president is said to be able to unlock special powers to transport crude oil and use the authority to manage changes in how electricity is generated and transmitted.

During the campaign, Trump vowed to declare a national energy emergency, saying it was necessary to increase production and meet growing demand due to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. 

"We're going to use our emergency powers to allow countries, entrepreneurs, and people with a lot of money to build big factories, AI factories," Trump said. - "We need twice as much energy as we already have, and eventually there will be more.

According to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice, the declaration of a national emergency allows the US president to use up to 150 special powers that are usually intended to respond to hurricanes, terrorist attacks and other unforeseen events.

However, it is not immediately clear whether Trump will be able to successfully use them to achieve his goal of building more power plants. During his first term, he tried to use special powers to prevent the closure of unprofitable coal and nuclear power plants across the country by resorting to emergency powers under the federal energy law, which are usually reserved for natural disasters and other crises. In the end, these efforts were abandoned, the newspaper notes.

This, it is noted, would be a major shift in Washington, where environmentalists have been pressuring Biden for years to declare a climate change emergency, using the announcement to halt oil exports and possibly even curb domestic crude oil supplies.

Trump is expected to use executive power to lift the moratorium on new US liquefied natural gas export licenses, fulfilling a campaign promise to reverse a measure passed by Biden and order his administration to scrap federal incentives for electric vehicles. He is also expected to initiate a rollback of a series of strict government regulations covering vehicle pollution and fuel economy, which together form what he has called the "electric vehicle mandate.

Other planned actions on the first day include an executive order to reverse Biden's decision to remove some 625 million acres of US waters from access for oil and gas leasing. 

Trump reveals first steps after inauguration: from deportations to TikTok19.01.25, 13:03 • 85194 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
