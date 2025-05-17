Trump plans to talk to Putin to find out what happened in Istanbul - Macron
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump intends to find out the details of the negotiations in Istanbul. Macron supported the ceasefire in Ukraine and expressed regret over Putin's refusal to meet.
US President Donald Trump "intends" to talk to Moscow "in the coming hours or days". The head of the White House is going to find out the details of the negotiations that took place in Istanbul on May 16. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron at a briefing in Tirana, reports UNN with reference to BFMTV.
Details
According to the French leader, his American counterpart is going to hold such negotiations with Moscow "in the next few hours or days".
Emmanuel Macron made such a statement while in Tirana (Albania), where the summit of the European Political Community is taking place.
President Trump intends to ... hold talks with the Russian side in the coming hours or days to find out what happened and try to move on
The French President once again spoke in support of an "unconditional 30-day ceasefire" in the theater of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which Kyiv agrees to, but Moscow does not give its consent.
In addition, the French leader again expressed regret that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "refused a high-level bilateral meeting, despite the positive response from President (of Ukraine Volodymyr) Zelenskyy".
Let us remind you
On May 16, after peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held negotiations with US President Donald Trump. The President of Ukraine noted that during the conversation, the importance of sanctions was emphasized if Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire and killings.
The President of France considers unacceptable that Russia is ignoring calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine for the second time. Macron discussed this with Trump and European colleagues.
We expect it to affect banks, oil and the shadow fleet: Zelenskyy on the preparation of the 17th sanctions package16.05.25, 19:37 • 2350 views