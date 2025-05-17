Trump plans to talk to Putin to find out what happened in Istanbul - Macron

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia European leaders reacted cautiously to the results of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which took place in Istanbul on March 29. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would remain vigilant and coordinate with Ukraine. "We will remain vigilant and in close coordination with Ukraine. The priority is to achieve a ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops," Macron said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed caution, saying that the statements from Moscow should be treated with skepticism. "We have seen some movement in the negotiations, but we must remain skeptical," Scholz said. "It is important that words are followed by deeds." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Russia to "judge by its actions" and said that the UK would continue to increase economic pressure on Russia. "We will continue to increase the economic pressure on Russia and we will judge the Putin regime by its actions, not by its words," Johnson said. Overall, European leaders welcomed the fact that negotiations were taking place, but stressed that it was important to see concrete results on the ground. They also reiterated their support for Ukraine and their determination to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.
May 16, 03:59 PM • 85266 views

May 16, 03:31 PM • 91416 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 57147 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 70083 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 67710 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 106667 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 77650 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 64329 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 161001 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 172110 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Reports: Ukrainian source says Russia's demands at Istanbul talks were "unrealistic"

May 16, 12:27 PM • 10880 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 51643 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 42195 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 34645 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 20723 views
Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

05:05 PM • 20730 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

04:22 PM • 34654 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 42204 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

May 16, 01:03 PM • 51652 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 103569 views
Trump plans to talk to Putin to find out what happened in Istanbul - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

Donald Trump intends to find out the details of the negotiations in Istanbul. Macron supported the ceasefire in Ukraine and expressed regret over Putin's refusal to meet.

Trump plans to talk to Putin to find out what happened in Istanbul - Macron

US President Donald Trump "intends" to talk to Moscow "in the coming hours or days". The head of the White House is going to find out the details of the negotiations that took place in Istanbul on May 16. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron at a briefing in Tirana, reports UNN with reference to BFMTV.

Details 

According to the French leader, his American counterpart is going to hold such negotiations with Moscow "in the next few hours or days".

Emmanuel Macron made such a statement while in Tirana (Albania), where the summit of the European Political Community is taking place.

President Trump intends to ... hold talks with the Russian side in the coming hours or days to find out what happened and try to move on

- said Macron.

The French President once again spoke in support of an "unconditional 30-day ceasefire" in the theater of the Russian-Ukrainian war, which Kyiv agrees to, but Moscow does not give its consent.

In addition, the French leader again expressed regret that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "refused a high-level bilateral meeting, despite the positive response from President (of Ukraine Volodymyr) Zelenskyy".

Let us remind you

On May 16, after peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held negotiations with US President Donald Trump. The President of Ukraine noted that during the conversation, the importance of sanctions was emphasized if Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire and killings.

The President of France considers unacceptable that Russia is ignoring calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine for the second time. Macron discussed this with Trump and European colleagues.

We expect it to affect banks, oil and the shadow fleet: Zelenskyy on the preparation of the 17th sanctions package16.05.25, 19:37 • 2350 views

