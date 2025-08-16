Trump plans to hold Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral summit as early as August 22 - Axios

US President Donald Trump informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders that he wants to hold a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia summit "quickly," as early as August 22. This is reported by Axios, citing two unnamed sources, informs UNN.

Details

The publication also indicates that Trump invited European leaders who participated in the phone call to join their meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday.

In addition, the publication's sources reported on the demands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Putin demanded that Ukraine cede two of the four regions claimed by Russia (Donetsk and Luhansk regions) and freeze the front lines in the other two (Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions). ... Putin stated his readiness to stop the advance in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as a concession in exchange for Ukraine's withdrawal from Donetsk - the media writes.

It is also noted that Putin is ready to negotiate on small parts of Sumy and Kharkiv regions that are under Russian control.

This proposal involves transferring significantly more territory from Ukraine's control to Russia's control than vice versa. ... Putin also asked the US to recognize Russia's sovereignty in those parts of Ukraine that it would receive under a peace agreement - the article says.

The authors also note that Putin did indeed state his readiness to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, but he mentioned China as one of the possible guarantors.

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump stated to European leaders his readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. This is a significant change in position after his meeting with Putin, after which he was "exhausted and irritated."

