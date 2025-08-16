$41.450.00
August 16, 01:32 PM
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 47326 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 39734 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 43453 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 42858 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 45880 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 238432 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 209032 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 164115 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 151748 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump plans to hold Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral summit as early as August 22 - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Donald Trump proposed holding a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia summit on August 22. Putin is making demands for territorial concessions from Ukraine and recognition of Russia's sovereignty over captured Ukrainian territories.

Trump plans to hold Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral summit as early as August 22 - Axios

US President Donald Trump informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders that he wants to hold a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia summit "quickly," as early as August 22. This is reported by Axios, citing two unnamed sources, informs UNN.

Details

The publication also indicates that Trump invited European leaders who participated in the phone call to join their meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday.

In addition, the publication's sources reported on the demands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Putin demanded that Ukraine cede two of the four regions claimed by Russia (Donetsk and Luhansk regions) and freeze the front lines in the other two (Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions). ... Putin stated his readiness to stop the advance in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as a concession in exchange for Ukraine's withdrawal from Donetsk

- the media writes.

It is also noted that Putin is ready to negotiate on small parts of Sumy and Kharkiv regions that are under Russian control.

This proposal involves transferring significantly more territory from Ukraine's control to Russia's control than vice versa. ... Putin also asked the US to recognize Russia's sovereignty in those parts of Ukraine that it would receive under a peace agreement

- the article says.

The authors also note that Putin did indeed state his readiness to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, but he mentioned China as one of the possible guarantors.

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump stated to European leaders his readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. This is a significant change in position after his meeting with Putin, after which he was "exhausted and irritated."

