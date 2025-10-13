Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran

After the end of the war between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump called on his team to focus on the war in Ukraine, and then on a peace agreement with Iran. Trump stated this while speaking before the Israeli parliament, UNN reports.

They (Iran - ed.) took a serious hit, didn't they? Didn't they take a serious hit? My God. They were hit from one side, from the other. And you know what would be great? If we could make a peace deal with them. And I think that would be great. Would you be happy? Wouldn't that be good, do you think? Because, I think they want it. I think they're tired. Someone said, sir, they're restarting their nuclear program. I said, "Let me tell you something, they're not starting anything." They want to survive. The last thing they want is to dig holes in the mountains again, which have just been blown up, and start that again. They're not doing that - said Trump.

He noted that it would be easy to conclude a peace agreement with Iran, but first it is necessary to "finish with Russia."

They want to survive. Okay, but I think we have a chance. I think it will be easy. But first we need to finish with Russia. We need to deal with that. If you don't mind, Steve (Witkoff - ed.), let's focus on Russia first - added Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, who is in Israel today, announced the end of the war in Gaza and insists that Hamas will abide by the agreement.