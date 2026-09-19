Trump once again called himself a peacemaker and unveiled 25 "major achievements" for 2025–2026

U.S. President Donald Trump has published a list of 25 results of his work in 2025–2026, which he considers the main achievements of his second presidential term. Among them, the American leader listed the conclusion of eight wars, an unprecedented strengthening of the border, sweeping tariffs, operations against Iran and Venezuela, as well as granting the English language official status in the United States, UNN writes.

Details

In his list, Trump claims that during his first 12 months he managed to "end eight wars" through peace agreements. Separately, among his foreign-policy achievements, the U.S. president cited the end of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Trump devoted a significant part of the list to the economy. He called the introduction of 50% tariffs on imported copper, aluminum, and steel and 25% tariffs on foreign automobiles an achievement, saying that these measures should bring industrial production back to the United States. The president also credited his administration with attracting $19.2 trillion in investment commitments and achieving 80 all-time highs in the U.S. stock market since the election.

Wars, Iran, and Maduro

Trump included the capture and prosecution of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro as part of Operation Absolute Resolve.

The American president also listed strikes against Iran's nuclear infrastructure as another achievement. According to Trump's claim, Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury destroyed Tehran's uranium-enrichment capabilities and will prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Among his domestic-policy results, Trump also cited the passage of the Laken Riley Act, sweeping tax cuts, record investment in the U.S. Armed Forces, the fight against illegal migration, and the declaration of English as the official language of the United States.

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As a separate point, the president claimed to have "the safest border in history" and said that not a single illegal migrant had been allowed into the United States over the past 16 months.

The published list is Trump's own assessment of the results of his administration, and a number of the formulations it contains—particularly those concerning "eight wars ended," "the safest border in history," and the complete destruction of Iran's uranium-enrichment capabilities—are claims made by the U.S. president himself.

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