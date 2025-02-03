Trump officially appoints General Kellogg as special envoy for Ukraine and russia

Trump has signed an official decree appointing retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as US Special Representative to Ukraine and russia. This was reported by journalist Kateryna Lisunova, UNN reports.

US President Donald Trump noted that significant progress has been made recently, although he did not go into specific details.

We have made significant progress on russia and Ukraine - said Donald Trump.

The US President also expressed interest in the possibility of exchanging US aid for Ukrainian rare earth elements.

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump had chosen retired General Keith Kellogg as his special representative for Ukraine and russia. Kellogg presented a plan to end the war, which includes freezing the front lines and negotiations.

