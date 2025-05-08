Trump offered Erdogan mediation in ending the war in Ukraine - media

$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17972 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 32355 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 37273 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41695 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66642 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64354 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67469 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39695 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53548 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47467 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 66242 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123350 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71181 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 36325 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 51969 views
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 19175 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 29019 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66642 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 67469 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123882 views
GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 52377 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71610 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 59333 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 89733 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 138596 views
Trump offered Erdogan mediation in ending the war in Ukraine - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3984 views

Donald Trump, during a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, offered him to become a mediator between Ukraine and Russia. Erdoğan responded positively to the proposal.

Trump offered Erdogan mediation in ending the war in Ukraine - media

During a phone conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, US President Donald Trump offered him to become a mediator in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by Turkish media, writes UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, Turkish President Erdoğan and US President Trump had a "warm" phone conversation the other day. 

According to sources, during the conversation, Trump asked Erdoğan to mediate in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Earlier, Trump stated that he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, but soon gave up.

The source noted that Erdoğan is a leader who can meet with both Putin and Zelenskyy. 

According to reports, Erdoğan reacted positively to the proposal and confirmed his readiness to facilitate a peaceful settlement.

Recall

On May 5, US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which key international issues were discussed, including the war in Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
