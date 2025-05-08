Trump offered Erdogan mediation in ending the war in Ukraine - media

During a phone conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, US President Donald Trump offered him to become a mediator in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by Turkish media, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Turkish President Erdoğan and US President Trump had a "warm" phone conversation the other day.

According to sources, during the conversation, Trump asked Erdoğan to mediate in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Earlier, Trump stated that he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, but soon gave up.

The source noted that Erdoğan is a leader who can meet with both Putin and Zelenskyy.

According to reports, Erdoğan reacted positively to the proposal and confirmed his readiness to facilitate a peaceful settlement.

Recall

