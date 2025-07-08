Trump-Netanyahu meeting rescheduled: to take place an hour and a half earlier - AP

The meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump will take place earlier than planned - at 4:30 PM local time instead of 6:00 PM. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the Capitol, Netanyahu stated that he and Trump are "united in their views" on destroying Hamas. According to him, the current level of cooperation and coordination between Israel and the US is the highest in all 77 years of the Israeli state's existence.

Trump expresses optimism about Gaza ceasefire talks during Netanyahu reception