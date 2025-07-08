$41.800.06
Trump-Netanyahu meeting rescheduled: to take place an hour and a half earlier - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

The meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump has been moved to 4:30 PM instead of 6:00 PM. Netanyahu stated that there is unity of views regarding the destruction of Hamas and the highest level of cooperation between the countries.

The meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump will take place earlier than planned - at 4:30 PM local time instead of 6:00 PM. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the Capitol, Netanyahu stated that he and Trump are "united in their views" on destroying Hamas. According to him, the current level of cooperation and coordination between Israel and the US is the highest in all 77 years of the Israeli state's existence.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Associated Press
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
