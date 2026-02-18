Trump may order strikes on Iran in coming weeks - media

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 10649 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 23035 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 18004 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 28447 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 22060 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 17531 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 21711 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 24498 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17608 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18495 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.7m/s
82%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 16632 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 13920 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 20326 views
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"Photo04:34 PM • 5804 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 10364 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 10409 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 23033 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 20416 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 28443 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 58952 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Robert Fico
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideo07:06 PM • 2006 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 13972 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 16682 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 22617 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 35071 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Trump may order strikes on Iran in coming weeks - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Donald Trump may order large-scale strikes on Iran that would last several weeks. This operation would likely be a joint American-Israeli campaign.

Trump may order strikes on Iran in coming weeks - media

US President Donald Trump may order strikes on Iran in the coming weeks. This is reported by Axios, citing sources, according to UNN.

A US military operation in Iran would likely be a large-scale campaign lasting several weeks and would be more akin to a full-scale war than the pinpoint operation in Venezuela last month.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that this would likely be a joint US-Israeli campaign, much broader in scope and of more existential significance to the regime than the 12-day Israeli-led war last June, which the US eventually joined to destroy Iran's underground nuclear facilities.

Such a war would have a dramatic impact on the entire region and serious consequences for the remaining three years of Trump's presidency.

Trump was almost ready to strike Iran in early January over the regime's killing of thousands of protesters. But as the window of opportunity passed, the administration shifted to a two-pronged approach: nuclear negotiations combined with a massive military buildup. By delaying and bringing so much force to bear, Trump raised expectations for what an operation would look like if a deal could not be reached. And now a deal looks unlikely.

- adds the publication.

Israeli officials said that the Israeli government, which advocates a tough and maximalist scenario and regime change in Tehran, is preparing for war in the coming days.

At the same time, American sources differ in their assessments: some suggest that strikes could be launched in a few weeks, while others expect an attack in a shorter timeframe.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that progress has been made in talks with the US in Geneva, but this does not mean that his country will soon reach an agreement with Washington on Tehran's nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier, the "Gerald Ford," to be sent to the Middle East. The goal is to increase pressure on Iran amid discussions about limiting its nuclear and ballistic missile development programs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Israel
Geneva
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran