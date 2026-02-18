Trump may order strikes on Iran in coming weeks - media

US President Donald Trump may order strikes on Iran in the coming weeks. This is reported by Axios, citing sources, according to UNN.

A US military operation in Iran would likely be a large-scale campaign lasting several weeks and would be more akin to a full-scale war than the pinpoint operation in Venezuela last month. - the publication writes.

It is noted that this would likely be a joint US-Israeli campaign, much broader in scope and of more existential significance to the regime than the 12-day Israeli-led war last June, which the US eventually joined to destroy Iran's underground nuclear facilities.

Such a war would have a dramatic impact on the entire region and serious consequences for the remaining three years of Trump's presidency.

Trump was almost ready to strike Iran in early January over the regime's killing of thousands of protesters. But as the window of opportunity passed, the administration shifted to a two-pronged approach: nuclear negotiations combined with a massive military buildup. By delaying and bringing so much force to bear, Trump raised expectations for what an operation would look like if a deal could not be reached. And now a deal looks unlikely. - adds the publication.

Israeli officials said that the Israeli government, which advocates a tough and maximalist scenario and regime change in Tehran, is preparing for war in the coming days.

At the same time, American sources differ in their assessments: some suggest that strikes could be launched in a few weeks, while others expect an attack in a shorter timeframe.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that progress has been made in talks with the US in Geneva, but this does not mean that his country will soon reach an agreement with Washington on Tehran's nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier, the "Gerald Ford," to be sent to the Middle East. The goal is to increase pressure on Iran amid discussions about limiting its nuclear and ballistic missile development programs.