Trump may change the terms of military support for allies in the Pacific - Media
The Trump administration is preparing new security and trade requirements for Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The US may demand more funds for troop deployment and threatens to withdraw them.
U.S. President Donald Trump did what analysts call a "preemptive warning" to Japan and South Korea. The United States indicates that it is no longer obligated to defend Japan, South Korea, or Taiwan," believes a researcher at the University of Tokyo.
The U.S. will warn its closest allies in the western Pacific - South Korea, Japan, Taiwan - about new security and trade demands.
First and foremost, it concerns Tokyo and Seoul. Trump is expected to demand that South Korea and Japan pay more for U.S. troops stationed on their territories. The White House administration may threaten to withdraw troops if the new conditions are not met.
The most important thing to note from his comments is that the United States no longer intends to defend Japan, South Korea, or Taiwan
In an interview with "This Week in Asia," the expert also noted:
"If you are an official in the Japanese government and still believe in the U.S. security umbrella, then you belong to those people who also believe that [Trump] was faithful in all his marriages," he said.
Donald Trump has so far refused to say whether the U.S. will defend Taiwan from an attack by mainland China.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba commented on the emotional discussion between the leaders of the U.S. and Ukraine. He called for a diplomatic resolution of conflicts and emphasized the importance of mutual understanding between countries.
At the Maanshan nuclear power plant in Taiwan, a fire occurred 50 meters from the main equipment. The fire was quickly localized, and the station continues to operate normally without a threat to safety.
