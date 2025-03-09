Trump dodged a question about Russia and called Zelensky "ungrateful"
In an interview with Fox News, Trump did not give a direct answer regarding easing pressure on Russia. The former US president also criticized Zelensky and Biden's policy on supporting Ukraine.
In an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump dodged a question about his loyalty to Russia. The Republican president also called the Ukrainian leader "ungrateful."
The host of the program on Fox News asked Trump about his stance on claims that the White House is easing political pressure on Russia. The question also noted that Kremlin spokesman Peskov stated in recent days that U.S. policy is "changing" to fully "align with the position of the Russian government."
No one has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump.. I stopped the "Nord Stream" – no one even thought to do that before me, it was being built quietly. .. I imposed sanctions on Russia, I was the one who provided "Javelins" against Russia. I was very tough, but I communicated well with Putin
Trump also answered the host Maria Bartiromo's question about his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.
Trump reiterated that, in his opinion, Zelensky was not "grateful," and added that he "took candy from a child" - this is how he characterized the Biden administration's policy regarding military and political support for Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russian aggression.
Reminder
Trump privately stated that agreements on mineral extraction are insufficient for restoring U.S. aid to Ukraine. He demands concessions from Zelensky regarding occupied territories and the holding of elections.
