Trump made a joke about Melania's big hat

US President Donald Trump joked about his wife's big hat, saying it was almost blown off earlier when the two of them went outside to see Biden off, reports UNN citing AP.

“She was almost blown away,” Trump said with a laugh, joking that ”she was lifted off the ground.

First lady Melania Trump was clearly struggling to keep her hat on her head amid the gusts of wind and the force of the military helicopter that was carrying Biden away from the Capitol.

Add

Before the inauguration began, the US president-elect attempted to kiss his wife on the cheek, but the wide brim of Melania's hat prevented him from doing so.