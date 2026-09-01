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Trump is considering limited strikes on Iran in the area of the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

The United States may carry out limited strikes on Iranian positions near the Strait of Hormuz. The goal is to deter attacks on vessels and aircraft.

Trump is considering limited strikes on Iran in the area of the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump and his advisers are considering the possibility of carrying out limited strikes on Iranian positions in the Strait of Hormuz area to prevent Tehran from restoring its capabilities to attack vessels. Axios reports this, citing informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the plan was developed by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and was also supported by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. Before the exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran that took place last weekend, Trump had not approved the plan.

At the same time, Axios sources say that a new escalation could prompt the U.S. president to give the "green light" for the operation. Its goal would be to reduce the risk of Iranian attacks on oil tankers, U.S. Navy ships, and American aircraft.

The U.S. is concerned about Iran restoring its capabilities

One U.S. official called the proposed strategy "mowing the lawn." It involves periodic limited strikes intended to prevent Iran from restoring its radar and missile capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz area.

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An Axios source said that the missile did not come close enough to the F-35 to pose a real threat. However, the U.S. regards the very fact of its launch as evidence that Iran is trying to restore its military capabilities.

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Stepan Haftko

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