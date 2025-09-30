$41.320.16
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump introduces new tariffs on timber and furniture: what it means for Americans – CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new tariffs on imported timber and wood products, including lumber (10%) and kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture (25%). These measures could lead to higher prices for housing and furniture, and also affect domestic industry and exports.

Trump introduces new tariffs on timber and furniture: what it means for Americans – CNN

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the introduction of large new tariffs on imports of timber and wood products, including lumber – 10% and kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture – 25%. These measures could affect the rise in prices for housing and furniture, which have already risen sharply recently. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Trump announced that starting October 14, the United States will begin imposing a 10% tariff on imported lumber and softwood, as well as a 25% tariff on kitchen cabinets, vanities, and upholstered furniture. He also clarified that starting January 1, 2026, the tariff on cabinets will increase to 50%, and on upholstered furniture – to 30%.

Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films29.09.25, 16:59 • 25237 views

The President explained his move by the need to support domestic industry and national security. 

In my opinion, the actions provided for in this proclamation will, among other things, strengthen supply chains, increase industrial resilience, create high-quality jobs, and increase the use of domestic capacity for the production of wood products so that the United States can fully meet domestic consumption, as well as create economic benefits through increased exports 

– Trump wrote.

He also emphasized that the US has enough of its own timber resources and can do without imports from Canada, criticizing Canadian tariffs on American timber.

However, industry experts warn: high tariffs could further increase the cost of lumber and construction, and also lead to higher housing prices for consumers. Although there are about 300 billion trees in the US, the country's industrial capacity cannot yet fully meet domestic demand, especially for softwood lumber, a third of which the US imports from Canada.

The CNN material states that imports of Canadian timber are already subject to anti-dumping and countervailing duties of 14.5%, and additional tariffs could further complicate the situation for the construction industry and homebuyers.

Trump announces new tariffs on medicines, trucks, and kitchen cabinets starting October 126.09.25, 09:24 • 3232 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Donald Trump
Canada
United States