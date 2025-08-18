$41.340.11
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 14160 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 16787 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 13788 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 25309 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 69680 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 45949 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 70307 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 46376 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 128455 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Trump suspended talks with European leaders for a call with Putin - BILD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1372 views

US President Donald Trump interrupted talks with Europeans to call Vladimir Putin. After this, the negotiations are to be continued.

Trump suspended talks with European leaders for a call with Putin - BILD

US President Donald Trump interrupted negotiations with Europeans to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. After that, the negotiations are to be continued. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN

Details 

"US President Donald Trump interrupted negotiations with Europeans to call the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. After that, the negotiations are to continue," the publication writes. 

Recall 

US President Donald Trump previously stated that after meetings, including with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he would have a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. 

Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete18.08.25, 22:57 • 3650 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Bild
Donald Trump
European Union
United States