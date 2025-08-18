Trump suspended talks with European leaders for a call with Putin - BILD

US President Donald Trump interrupted negotiations with Europeans to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. After that, the negotiations are to be continued. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

"US President Donald Trump interrupted negotiations with Europeans to call the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. After that, the negotiations are to continue," the publication writes.

Recall

US President Donald Trump previously stated that after meetings, including with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he would have a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

