Trump instructs his aides to organize urgent talks with Putin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 117037 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 110407 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 118405 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 120253 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 147732 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106598 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 147091 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104026 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113636 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117067 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 103706 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 130048 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 101008 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 106179 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 103600 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 117078 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 147761 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 147118 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 177050 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 166548 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 103656 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 106227 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 130098 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127236 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145021 views
Trump instructs his aides to organize urgent talks with Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30445 views

The US president-elect has ordered to organize a phone conversation with Putin immediately after taking the oath of office. Trump intends to discuss a personal meeting to try to end the war in Ukraine.

US President-elect Donald Trump has instructed his aides to organize a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the coming days. CNN reports this with reference to informed sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the informants, during the conversation, Trump wants to discuss an upcoming face-to-face meeting with Russian leader in the coming months to try to end the war in Ukraine. 

As a candidate, Trump promised to end the conflict within a day of being sworn in. But on the eve of his inauguration, with little to indicate that the nearly three-year war is nearing an end, it is almost certain that he will break that vow

- the post says.

Instead, Trump and his team hope to quickly begin work on a settlement plan that could be implemented within the first months of his presidency - including by talking directly to Putin.

It is noted  that representatives of Trump's national security team began working on a phone call with Putin several weeks ago. However, the final date of the conversation is not yet known. As soon as Trump takes office, US and Russian officials will be able to start working in earnest on organizing a face-to-face meeting.

According to CNN, the new president said that talks are already being organized, but the Kremlin said it will wait until Trump takes office to start official preparations.

Switzerland and Serbia have announced that they are ready to host the guests.

Any talks between the two men would reflect a sharp departure from President Joe Biden's approach. He has not spoken directly to Putin in almost three years, fearing that any conversation would be useful in resolving the conflict. Trump sees things differently. His view, described by someone familiar with his thinking, is that direct communication with Putin is exactly what is needed to find a solution to end the war

- CNN writes .

"It is largely unclear to what extent Trump plans to continue the Biden administration's strategy of supplying arms and intelligence to Kyiv, and - beyond opposing Ukraine's accession to NATO - he has not said what security guarantees he would be willing to accept to satisfy President Zelenskiy. He also did not specify who would pay for Ukraine's reconstruction, although judging by his past comments, it is unlikely to be the United States", - CNN's publication says.

Future US President Donald Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine and prevent World War III. The politician said this at a rally in Washington on January 19, assuring that his team is "close to it.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
donald-trumpDonald Trump
serbiaSerbia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

