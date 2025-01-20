Trump instructs his aides to organize urgent talks with Putin

US President-elect Donald Trump has instructed his aides to organize a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the coming days. CNN reports this with reference to informed sources, UNN reports.

According to the informants, during the conversation, Trump wants to discuss an upcoming face-to-face meeting with Russian leader in the coming months to try to end the war in Ukraine.

As a candidate, Trump promised to end the conflict within a day of being sworn in. But on the eve of his inauguration, with little to indicate that the nearly three-year war is nearing an end, it is almost certain that he will break that vow - the post says.

Instead, Trump and his team hope to quickly begin work on a settlement plan that could be implemented within the first months of his presidency - including by talking directly to Putin.

It is noted that representatives of Trump's national security team began working on a phone call with Putin several weeks ago. However, the final date of the conversation is not yet known. As soon as Trump takes office, US and Russian officials will be able to start working in earnest on organizing a face-to-face meeting.

According to CNN, the new president said that talks are already being organized, but the Kremlin said it will wait until Trump takes office to start official preparations.

Switzerland and Serbia have announced that they are ready to host the guests.

Any talks between the two men would reflect a sharp departure from President Joe Biden's approach. He has not spoken directly to Putin in almost three years, fearing that any conversation would be useful in resolving the conflict. Trump sees things differently. His view, described by someone familiar with his thinking, is that direct communication with Putin is exactly what is needed to find a solution to end the war - CNN writes .

"It is largely unclear to what extent Trump plans to continue the Biden administration's strategy of supplying arms and intelligence to Kyiv, and - beyond opposing Ukraine's accession to NATO - he has not said what security guarantees he would be willing to accept to satisfy President Zelenskiy. He also did not specify who would pay for Ukraine's reconstruction, although judging by his past comments, it is unlikely to be the United States", - CNN's publication says.

