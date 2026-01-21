Trump in Davos said that Europe is not moving in the right direction

$43.180.08
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 12270 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19652 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 15528 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 18448 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 37054 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 56257 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 48452 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 80224 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 41192 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Publications
Exclusives
Davos Forum: Russia, through Lavrov, rejected any prospects for a peace agreement - ISWJanuary 21, 05:15 AM
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM
Wife of US Vice President JD Vance expecting fourth childJanuary 21, 07:22 AM
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FTJanuary 21, 08:33 AM
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 12191 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 19581 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Tina Karol
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Germany
Poland
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Trump in Davos said that Europe is not moving in the right direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

US President Donald Trump at WEF-2026 in Davos expressed the opinion that Europe is not moving in the right direction. He reiterated criticism he had expressed earlier.

Trump in Davos said that Europe is not moving in the right direction

US President Donald Trump said that Europe is not moving in the right direction. He said this during his speech at the WEF-2026 in Davos, writes UNN.

I love Europe and I want to see it moving in the right direction, but it is not moving in the right direction.

- Trump said.

Details

As CNN points out, upon starting his speech, Trump "almost immediately launched a sharp criticism of Europe," telling a packed room full of European officials that parts of their continent are "not even recognizable."

"We can argue about it, but there's nothing to argue about. Friends come back from different places - I don't want to offend anyone - and say, 'I don't recognize this,'" Trump said. "And it's not in a positive sense. It's in a very negative sense."

This, CNN notes, was a sharp message from the US president, who "has already driven US-European relations into a crisis zone with his ambitions to annex Greenland."

The US President, AP notes, reiterated criticism he made of Europe in his address to the United Nations last year, and his administration's recent statements on national security.

Trump, mentioning "rising government spending, uncontrolled mass migration, and endless imports from abroad," stated that Europe's immigration and economic policies have led to catastrophic consequences, in contrast to what he called an "economic miracle" in the United States.

Trump arrived in Switzerland late due to plane malfunction: already departed for Davos21.01.26, 15:00

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Donald Trump
Europe
United States