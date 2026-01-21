Trump in Davos said that Europe is not moving in the right direction

US President Donald Trump said that Europe is not moving in the right direction. He said this during his speech at the WEF-2026 in Davos, writes UNN.

I love Europe and I want to see it moving in the right direction, but it is not moving in the right direction. - Trump said.

Details

As CNN points out, upon starting his speech, Trump "almost immediately launched a sharp criticism of Europe," telling a packed room full of European officials that parts of their continent are "not even recognizable."

"We can argue about it, but there's nothing to argue about. Friends come back from different places - I don't want to offend anyone - and say, 'I don't recognize this,'" Trump said. "And it's not in a positive sense. It's in a very negative sense."

This, CNN notes, was a sharp message from the US president, who "has already driven US-European relations into a crisis zone with his ambitions to annex Greenland."

The US President, AP notes, reiterated criticism he made of Europe in his address to the United Nations last year, and his administration's recent statements on national security.

Trump, mentioning "rising government spending, uncontrolled mass migration, and endless imports from abroad," stated that Europe's immigration and economic policies have led to catastrophic consequences, in contrast to what he called an "economic miracle" in the United States.

