Exclusive
03:16 PM • 10402 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 10848 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 10021 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 11495 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 13432 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 11001 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 17355 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 18552 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12861 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13730 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Publications
Exclusives
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Washington, D.C.
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model Y

Trump: "I would like to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy, but many believe that nothing will come of this meeting."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Donald Trump expressed his desire to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy. He noted that many consider such a meeting to be fruitless.

Trump: "I would like to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy, but many believe that nothing will come of this meeting."

US President Donald Trump stated that he would like to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but, according to him, many believe that nothing will come of this meeting. He stated this in the Oval Office on August 22, as reported by UNN.

Details

"It takes two to tango. You understand, I wanted to meet with both of them, I could have been at the meeting, but many believe that nothing will come of this meeting. Maybe that's true, maybe not. But we'll see, and in the meantime, people continue to die. But I resolved seven of them (wars - ed.), where they fought for 31, 35, and 37 years. We had three that lasted more than 30 years. And we resolved one that could have become a nuclear war. The war with India and Pakistan. I was preparing for a nuclear war. I resolved them all. And this one, I thought we had already resolved, but it's more complicated. There's a lot of anger, a lot of hatred there. There's an incredible amount of hatred there. But we'll see what happens. I think in two weeks we'll know which path I'm going to take. Because I'm going to go one way or the other," Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump expressed concern about the further development of events in Ukraine over the next two weeks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Oval Office
Donald Trump
India
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Pakistan