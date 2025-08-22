Trump: "I would like to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy, but many believe that nothing will come of this meeting."

US President Donald Trump stated that he would like to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but, according to him, many believe that nothing will come of this meeting. He stated this in the Oval Office on August 22, as reported by UNN.

Details

"It takes two to tango. You understand, I wanted to meet with both of them, I could have been at the meeting, but many believe that nothing will come of this meeting. Maybe that's true, maybe not. But we'll see, and in the meantime, people continue to die. But I resolved seven of them (wars - ed.), where they fought for 31, 35, and 37 years. We had three that lasted more than 30 years. And we resolved one that could have become a nuclear war. The war with India and Pakistan. I was preparing for a nuclear war. I resolved them all. And this one, I thought we had already resolved, but it's more complicated. There's a lot of anger, a lot of hatred there. There's an incredible amount of hatred there. But we'll see what happens. I think in two weeks we'll know which path I'm going to take. Because I'm going to go one way or the other," Trump said.

Recall

