Trump expressed surprise at Iran's lack of surrender amid massive US military pressure

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
February 22, 07:57 PM • 10178 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 19643 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 26201 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 33390 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 33923 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 45871 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 51755 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 41747 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 67146 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 72267 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU demands US adhere to trade agreement after Trump's tariff blockFebruary 22, 05:12 PM • 6186 views
The Royal College of Music in London posted a mention of a Russian festival. Ukrainians achieved its removalFebruary 22, 05:39 PM • 6652 views
US Attorney General spoke with Trump about Mar-a-Lago intrusion and shootingFebruary 22, 07:13 PM • 5504 views
In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five statesFebruary 22, 07:41 PM • 17050 views
The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in Seoul09:44 PM • 6638 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 83938 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 93687 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 101521 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 113557 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 151652 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Pope Francis
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Washington, D.C.
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 41099 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 43055 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 43201 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 34317 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 36828 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Gold

Trump expressed surprise at Iran's lack of surrender amid massive US military pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that Washington is increasing its military presence in the Middle East, but Tehran has not yet made concessions. Trump is considering limited military strikes.

Trump expressed surprise at Iran's lack of surrender amid massive US military pressure

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Washington is increasing its military presence in the Middle East, but Tehran has not yet made concessions regarding its nuclear program. According to the diplomat, the American leader is considering various scenarios, including the possibility of limited military strikes if no agreements are reached. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC information.

Details

I don't want to use the word "disappointed"... because he (Trump - ed.) understands that he has many alternatives, but he wonders why they (Iran - ed.) haven't done it... I don't want to use the word "capitulated," but why haven't they capitulated?

– Steve Witkoff noted in an interview with Fox News.

Despite the threat of force, the Iranian leadership continues to deny intentions to create nuclear weapons, which causes skepticism in the US and its European allies.

The special envoy emphasized that it is difficult for Trump to understand the reasons why Iran has not yet changed its position, given the critical level of threat. Currently, the American administration is looking for ways to bring Tehran to a state of readiness to accept the terms of a new nuclear deal promoted by the White House.

Trump's threats to strike Iran to force a deal risk backfiring - Bloomberg21.02.26, 09:00 • 11092 views

The situation is complicated by an outbreak of anti-government protests at several major universities in Iran, which are the first mass demonstrations since the brutal crackdown in January 2026.

Protesters are opposing the policies of the current government, which is happening simultaneously with increased foreign policy pressure from Washington. Although Witkoff avoids the word "disappointment" in Trump's actions, he admitted that Washington continues to explore alternative options for influencing Iran to achieve its goal.

Iranian students protest for the second consecutive day at the country's largest universities23.02.26, 01:02 • 2384 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran