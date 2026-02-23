Trump expressed surprise at Iran's lack of surrender amid massive US military pressure

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Washington is increasing its military presence in the Middle East, but Tehran has not yet made concessions regarding its nuclear program. According to the diplomat, the American leader is considering various scenarios, including the possibility of limited military strikes if no agreements are reached. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC information.

Details

I don't want to use the word "disappointed"... because he (Trump - ed.) understands that he has many alternatives, but he wonders why they (Iran - ed.) haven't done it... I don't want to use the word "capitulated," but why haven't they capitulated? – Steve Witkoff noted in an interview with Fox News.

Despite the threat of force, the Iranian leadership continues to deny intentions to create nuclear weapons, which causes skepticism in the US and its European allies.

The special envoy emphasized that it is difficult for Trump to understand the reasons why Iran has not yet changed its position, given the critical level of threat. Currently, the American administration is looking for ways to bring Tehran to a state of readiness to accept the terms of a new nuclear deal promoted by the White House.

Trump's threats to strike Iran to force a deal risk backfiring - Bloomberg

The situation is complicated by an outbreak of anti-government protests at several major universities in Iran, which are the first mass demonstrations since the brutal crackdown in January 2026.

Protesters are opposing the policies of the current government, which is happening simultaneously with increased foreign policy pressure from Washington. Although Witkoff avoids the word "disappointment" in Trump's actions, he admitted that Washington continues to explore alternative options for influencing Iran to achieve its goal.

Iranian students protest for the second consecutive day at the country's largest universities