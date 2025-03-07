Trump explained why he halted military aid supplies to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Trump stated that the USA suspended aid to Ukraine due to a lack of willingness to resolve the conflict. He warned of the risk of a Third World War and confirmed trust in Putin.
US President Donald Trump commented on the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, stating that Kyiv does not want to resolve the conflict, which is why supplies have been halted, reports UNN.
Details
In response to a question about why Ukraine should not be provided with air defense systems and what will happen when Ukraine runs out of missiles for them, Trump replied: "Because I need to know that they want a resolution."
I don't know if they want a resolution. If they don't want a resolution, we will leave because we want them to resolve the conflict. And I do this to stop the death
He reiterated the claim that the US has provided Ukraine with $350 billion in aid, while Europe has provided $100 billion.
You know, I have been watching what is happening in Europe over the last week or so. This could end in World War III if we do not resolve this issue. It really could end in World War III. We need to sort this out
Reminder
US President Donald Trump stated that he believes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war, and once again stated that Ukraine has no trump cards.