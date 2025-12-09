Trump: Europe is moving in a bad direction, Washington does not want such changes
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that Europe "is moving in a bad direction," expressing the US's unwillingness to see such significant changes. He called the EU's fine on the social network X "disgusting."
US President Donald Trump believes that Europe "is moving in a bad direction," and Washington would not want it to "change so much." He stated this during a round table with farmers at the White House, reports UNN.
Details
Answering a question about the fine imposed by the EU on the social network X, the head of the White House noted that he was surprised by this news.
This is disgusting, I don't think it's right. Europe should be very careful. … We want Europe to remain Europe. Europe is moving in a bad direction. This is very bad for people. We don't want Europe to change so much
Context
The European Commission imposed a fine of 120 million euros on the social network X for violating the Digital Services Act. The reasons were the misleading design of the "blue checkmark," the opacity of the advertising repository, and the refusal to provide researchers with access to public data.
Subsequently, the owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, reacted to the European Commission's decision to fine the social network X, stating that the European Union should be "liquidated."
