Trump doubted his ability to influence Putin - Axios

Recently, US President Donald Trump has begun to doubt his ability to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He admitted to his confidants that he had misjudged Putin's desire for peace, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

Despite his promises to end the war in Ukraine, Trump has recently seemed to doubt his ability to influence Putin. A source familiar with the situation told Axios that he admitted to confidants that he had underestimated Putin's desire for peace.

The publication notes that a month ago, Trump stated that Putin would face serious consequences if he did not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or take serious steps towards peace during their meeting in Alaska.

But since then, despite Putin not agreeing to a ceasefire or even a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump has not imposed new sanctions.

Instead, the administration shifted the burden of pressuring Putin to Europe, demanding additional EU sanctions against Moscow and China for buying Russian oil.

Trump named the condition under which he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia

Earlier this week, Russia launched the largest air strike of the entire war on Ukrainian cities.

On Wednesday, 19 Russian drones invaded Polish airspace. NATO allies called it a dangerous, deliberate provocation, but Trump, when asked about it on Thursday, said it "could have been a mistake."