Exclusive
02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Trump doubted his ability to influence Putin - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Donald Trump admitted to confidants that he underestimated Vladimir Putin's desire for peace. He doubts his ability to influence the Russian dictator, despite promises to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump doubted his ability to influence Putin - Axios

Recently, US President Donald Trump has begun to doubt his ability to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He admitted to his confidants that he had misjudged Putin's desire for peace, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

Despite his promises to end the war in Ukraine, Trump has recently seemed to doubt his ability to influence Putin. A source familiar with the situation told Axios that he admitted to confidants that he had underestimated Putin's desire for peace.

The publication notes that a month ago, Trump stated that Putin would face serious consequences if he did not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or take serious steps towards peace during their meeting in Alaska.

But since then, despite Putin not agreeing to a ceasefire or even a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump has not imposed new sanctions.

Instead, the administration shifted the burden of pressuring Putin to Europe, demanding additional EU sanctions against Moscow and China for buying Russian oil.

Trump named the condition under which he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia13.09.25, 14:29 • 2576 views

Earlier this week, Russia launched the largest air strike of the entire war on Ukrainian cities.

On Wednesday, 19 Russian drones invaded Polish airspace. NATO allies called it a dangerous, deliberate provocation, but Trump, when asked about it on Thursday, said it "could have been a mistake."

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Europe
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland