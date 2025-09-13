Trump named the condition under which he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from Russia, UNN reports.

Details

Trump published a letter on the Truth Social social network that he sent to all NATO member countries and the whole world.

"I am ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all NATO countries stop buying oil from Russia. As you know, NATO's commitment to the 'victory' principle has been far from 100%, and some countries buying Russian oil is simply shocking! This significantly weakens your negotiating position and influence on negotiations regarding Russia," Trump wrote in the letter.

Trump noted that he, NATO, as a group, should impose tariffs of 50% to 100% on China, which could be canceled after the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"This will greatly help in ending this deadly but senseless war. China has strong control over Russia, and even power over it, and these powerful duties will destroy that power. This is not Trump's war (it would never have started if I were president!), this is Biden's and Zelenskyy's war. I am only here to help stop it and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7118 lives lost last week alone. Madness!). If NATO does as I say, the war will end quickly, and all these lives will be saved!" Trump emphasized.

Trump warned that if the allies do not agree, it would mean

Wasting his time, energy, and money of the United States.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter! Donald Trump, President of the United States of America," Trump concluded in the letter.

G7 finance ministers discussed increasing economic pressure on Russia

Addition

Bloomberg reported that the US would urge its allies in the Group of Seven (G7) to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.