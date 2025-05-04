Trump does not want to go for a third presidential term - media

United States President Donald Trump does not plan to run for a third term and wants to "pass the baton to someone else." He stated this in an interview with "Meet the Press" on NBC News.

This is not what I want to do. I want to live four wonderful years and pass the baton to someone - Trump said.

At the same time, he expressed hope that he would transfer power to a member of the Republican Party.

Ideally, a great Republican, so that he can continue the work - said the US President.

Politician, businessman, former White House chief strategist and senior advisor to Trump, Stephen Bannon stated that US President Donald Trump is going to run for a third term.