Trump does not want to go for a third presidential term - media
Kyiv • UNN
The US President stated that he does not plan to run for a third term, but wants to transfer power to a great Republican. Earlier, Trump's former advisor stated his intention to run again.
United States President Donald Trump does not plan to run for a third term and wants to "pass the baton to someone else." He stated this in an interview with "Meet the Press" on NBC News.
This is not what I want to do. I want to live four wonderful years and pass the baton to someone
At the same time, he expressed hope that he would transfer power to a member of the Republican Party.
Ideally, a great Republican, so that he can continue the work
Addition
Politician, businessman, former White House chief strategist and senior advisor to Trump, Stephen Bannon stated that US President Donald Trump is going to run for a third term.