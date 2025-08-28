$41.320.08
Trump disappointed with Zelenskyy and Europe over unrealistic demands - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Donald Trump is disappointed with Zelenskyy and European leaders, considering their demands unrealistic. He believes that Ukraine must lose part of its territory to end the conflict.

Trump disappointed with Zelenskyy and Europe over unrealistic demands - media

US President Donald Trump is disappointed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders due to their unrealistic demands. Zelenskyy and Europe must recognize that Ukraine has to lose some territory to end the conflict, because Trump wants to end the war no matter how. This is reported by The Atlantic, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

"In recent days, Trump has privately fumed that his high-profile attempts at diplomacy have led nowhere. This irritation has been amplified by some anti-Russia hawks in the Republican Party, notably Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant, who has urged the president to again threaten Russia with sanctions if it doesn't come to the negotiating table," the publication writes.

It is noted that the form of a possible peace agreement, if and when it is concluded, remains unclear: the US has not firmly committed to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, but the Trump administration is considering continuing intelligence sharing with the Ukrainians and potentially offering assistance with air defense.

"Trump has also expressed some frustration with Zelenskyy and Europe, believing their demands are unrealistic and that they must recognize that Ukraine has to lose some territory to end the conflict," the publication adds.

According to sources, Trump is hesitant about greater US involvement, and he has stepped up his efforts to blame his predecessor Joe Biden for the war, even seven months after the start of his presidency.

"He just wants it to end. It almost doesn't matter how," a source says.

Recall

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal made a sensational accusation, stating that the head of the White House, Donald Trump, is a Soviet or Russian agent.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

