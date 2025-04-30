Trump declined to say whether there would be military aid to Ukraine if there is no peace agreement

US President Donald Trump said he wants to keep secret whether there will be military aid to Ukraine if there is no peace agreement, because he does not want to spoil the negotiations. He said this in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

When asked if the US would stop military aid if there was no peace agreement, Trump said: "I don't want to tell you that. I'm not going to tell you whether I will or not. I want to keep it a big fat secret because I don't want to spoil the negotiations. But I would worry."

Trump said he was unhappy when he saw Putin launching missiles at several cities and towns in Ukraine.

"That was not something I like to see, and I thought it was inappropriate. But I think the whole war is inappropriate," he said Trump. - Trump said.

Supplement

Donald Trump said that if he did not win the 2024 US presidential election, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would have seized all of Ukraine.

On Sunday, April 27, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that this week will be very important and decisive in regard to negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine.

On April 28, Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about "the next steps in the Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations".

Prior to that, the head of the foreign ministry of the aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia had declared its "readiness for negotiations with Ukraine" and about "certain concessions", but not on all issues.