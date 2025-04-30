Trump declined to say whether there would be military aid to Ukraine if there is no peace agreement

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 910 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 98694 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 116078 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 82329 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 109159 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 98372 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 82459 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 75994 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158620 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157493 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
1m/s
53%
752 mm
Popular news

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 10883 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 28755 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 18152 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 9708 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 9276 views
Publications

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 7436 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 74988 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 98694 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158620 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157493 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 64491 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 81562 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 78577 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 184138 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 94580 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Trump declined to say whether there would be military aid to Ukraine if there is no peace agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Trump said he does not want to disclose details of military assistance to Ukraine in the absence of a peace agreement, so as not to harm the negotiation process. He also expressed dissatisfaction with Putin's actions.

Trump declined to say whether there would be military aid to Ukraine if there is no peace agreement

US President Donald Trump said he wants to keep secret whether there will be military aid to Ukraine if there is no peace agreement, because he does not want to spoil the negotiations. He said this in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

When asked if the US would stop military aid if there was no peace agreement, Trump said: "I don't want to tell you that. I'm not going to tell you whether I will or not. I want to keep it a big fat secret because I don't want to spoil the negotiations. But I would worry."

Trump said he was unhappy when he saw Putin launching missiles at several cities and towns in Ukraine.

"That was not something I like to see, and I thought it was inappropriate. But I think the whole war is inappropriate," he said Trump.

- Trump said.

Supplement

Donald Trump said that if he did not win the 2024 US presidential election, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would have seized all of Ukraine.

On Sunday, April 27, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that this week will be very important and decisive in regard to negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine.

On April 28, Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about "the next steps in the Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations".

Prior to that, the head of the foreign ministry of the aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia had declared its "readiness for negotiations with Ukraine" and about "certain concessions", but not on all issues.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$62.57
Bitcoin
$94,900.90
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.88
Золото
$3,319.44
Ethereum
$1,806.65