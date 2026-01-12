Trump declared himself "acting president of Venezuela" on Truth Social

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 11, 06:21 PM • 12741 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 22406 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 22160 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 23405 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 42445 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 31601 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 34129 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 44077 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 68934 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 45560 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.6m/s
84%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv children not going to school on January 12 due to snowfall: Sadovyi urged not to use carsVideoJanuary 11, 07:23 PM • 3990 views
Power outages and bad weather in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported an extremely difficult situation in a number of regionsJanuary 11, 08:01 PM • 4458 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 4242 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhoto12:00 AM • 4356 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 2948 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 42441 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 108082 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 134485 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 103593 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114836 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Jerome Powell
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Greenland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 2984 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 4304 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 22574 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 25219 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 81061 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times

Trump declared himself "acting president of Venezuela" on Truth Social

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Donald Trump posted an image on Truth Social where he called himself the "acting president of Venezuela." The screenshot states that Trump allegedly "assumed this position" in January 2026.

Trump declared himself "acting president of Venezuela" on Truth Social

Donald Trump once again attracted attention by posting an image on his social network Truth Social where he called himself the "acting president of Venezuela." The screenshot, circulated online, states that Trump allegedly "assumed this position" in January 2026. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This move caused a strong reaction on social media and surprise among political analysts, as Donald Trump officially holds no government positions in Venezuela.

Currently, there are no official comments from the White House or representatives of the Venezuelan opposition regarding this publication. 

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest04.01.26, 04:44 • 76157 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
US Elections
Social network
Truth Social
White House
Venezuela
Donald Trump