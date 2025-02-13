Trump considers Ukraine's NATO membership unlikely

U.S. President Donald Trump considers Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance unlikely. Washington will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, but will change its nature. This was reported by CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs, UNN reports.

Details

During a press conference in the Oval Office, when asked about removing Ukraine's membership in NATO from the agenda, the White House chief said that "he's not against it" and "doesn't think it's practical.

He confirmed the statement of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel, in which he said that he considered Ukraine's membership in the Alliance unlikely or impractical.

I think that's probably true. - Trump said.

At the same time, he said that the United States would continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, "but we want it to be safe.

Recall

The presidents of Ukraine and the United States held telephone talks lasting about an hour. The conversation took place after Trump discussed the war in Ukraine with Putin.