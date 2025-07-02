$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump concluded a trade deal with Vietnam: details of cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

Donald Trump announced the conclusion of a trade agreement with Vietnam, which provides for a 20% tariff for Vietnam on goods to the US and 40% on transshipment. In exchange, Vietnam will provide the US with full access to its markets with zero tariffs.

Trump concluded a trade deal with Vietnam: details of cooperation

US President Donald Trump announced that he had concluded a trade agreement with Vietnam, UNN reports.

It is a great honor for me to announce that I have just concluded a trade agreement with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after a conversation with To Lam, the esteemed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

- Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to the American leader, this will be a Great Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.

Canada will refrain from raising tariffs on American exports in the hope of convincing the United States to stop tariff blackmail - Bloomberg04.06.25, 21:35 • 3680 views

The terms are that Vietnam will pay the United States a 20% tariff on any goods sent to our territory, and a 40% tariff on transshipment. In return, Vietnam will do something it has never done before - grant the United States of America FULL ACCESS to its markets for trade. In other words, they will "OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES," which means we will be able to sell our products in Vietnam at ZERO tariff.

- Trump announced.

According to the American leader, the SUV, or as it is sometimes called, the large-engine car, which has proven so successful in the United States, will be a great addition to various product lines in Vietnam.

The cooperation with General Secretary To Lam, which I personally had, was a real pleasure. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

- Trump summarized.

EU leaders discuss US response on tariffs amid Trump's 'grace' period expiration26.06.25, 19:00 • 2640 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Truth Social
Vietnam
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
