Trump concluded a trade deal with Vietnam: details of cooperation

US President Donald Trump announced that he had concluded a trade agreement with Vietnam, UNN reports.

It is a great honor for me to announce that I have just concluded a trade agreement with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after a conversation with To Lam, the esteemed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. - Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to the American leader, this will be a Great Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.

The terms are that Vietnam will pay the United States a 20% tariff on any goods sent to our territory, and a 40% tariff on transshipment. In return, Vietnam will do something it has never done before - grant the United States of America FULL ACCESS to its markets for trade. In other words, they will "OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES," which means we will be able to sell our products in Vietnam at ZERO tariff. - Trump announced.

According to the American leader, the SUV, or as it is sometimes called, the large-engine car, which has proven so successful in the United States, will be a great addition to various product lines in Vietnam.

The cooperation with General Secretary To Lam, which I personally had, was a real pleasure. Thank you for your attention to this matter! - Trump summarized.

