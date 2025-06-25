Trump compared strikes on Iran to the atomic bombings Hiroshima and Nagasaki

US President Donald Trump drew a parallel between US military strikes on Iran and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This is reported by UNN citing CNN.

Details

At the NATO summit in the Netherlands, Trump made a controversial statement.

I don't want to give the example of Hiroshima. I don't want to give the example of Nagasaki, but it was essentially the same thing that ended that war. It ended it along with the war. If we hadn't ruled it out, they would be fighting now – Trump said.

The US President also emphasized the effectiveness of his actions.

I don't think they will ever do it again. They just went through hell. The last thing they want is to enrich – Donald Trump said.

Reference

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima (August 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (August 9, 1945) were the only instances of combat use of nuclear weapons in history.

