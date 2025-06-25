Trump compared strikes on Iran to the atomic bombings Hiroshima and Nagasaki

$41.790.08
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is knownJune 25, 07:18 AM • 59930 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 49665 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit08:58 AM • 50828 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 67302 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61456 views
Publications
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 11850 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 62144 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 117674 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 159469 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 162634 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 42578 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 50118 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 62742 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 136568 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 213131 views
Trump compared strikes on Iran to the atomic bombings Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Kyiv • UNN

 566 views

US President Donald Trump compared possible military strikes on Iran to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He emphasized the effectiveness of his actions, claiming that Iran went through "hell" and will not want to enrich again.

Trump compared strikes on Iran to the atomic bombings Hiroshima and Nagasaki

US President Donald Trump drew a parallel between US military strikes on Iran and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This is reported by UNN citing CNN.

Details

At the NATO summit in the Netherlands, Trump made a controversial statement.

I don't want to give the example of Hiroshima. I don't want to give the example of Nagasaki, but it was essentially the same thing that ended that war. It ended it along with the war. If we hadn't ruled it out, they would be fighting now

– Trump said.

The US President also emphasized the effectiveness of his actions.

I don't think they will ever do it again. They just went through hell. The last thing they want is to enrich

– Donald Trump said.

Reference

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima (August 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (August 9, 1945) were the only instances of combat use of nuclear weapons in history.

Trump stated that US strikes have set back Iran's nuclear program by decades25.06.25, 13:08 • 1424 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
Netherlands
United States
Iran
