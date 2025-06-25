Trump compared strikes on Iran to the atomic bombings Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump compared possible military strikes on Iran to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He emphasized the effectiveness of his actions, claiming that Iran went through "hell" and will not want to enrich again.
US President Donald Trump drew a parallel between US military strikes on Iran and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This is reported by UNN citing CNN.
Details
At the NATO summit in the Netherlands, Trump made a controversial statement.
I don't want to give the example of Hiroshima. I don't want to give the example of Nagasaki, but it was essentially the same thing that ended that war. It ended it along with the war. If we hadn't ruled it out, they would be fighting now
The US President also emphasized the effectiveness of his actions.
I don't think they will ever do it again. They just went through hell. The last thing they want is to enrich
Reference
The atomic bombings of Hiroshima (August 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (August 9, 1945) were the only instances of combat use of nuclear weapons in history.
