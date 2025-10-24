$41.760.01
Trump chose a middle-ground option for sanctions against Russia - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

US President Donald Trump chose a moderately tough option for sanctions against Russia, targeting the energy sector. This happened after Trump concluded that Putin was "leading him on" by continuing to strike Ukraine.

Trump chose a middle-ground option for sanctions against Russia - WSJ

US President Donald Trump had three options for sanctions against Russia, but chose the one of medium severity. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

As the publication notes, the toughest option involved sanctions against Russian industry and the country's top leadership, the medium option - against the energy sector, and the softest - limited measures. However, what exactly these measures were is not specified.

It is also noted that Trump's patience ran out when he concluded that Russian dictator Putin was "leading him by the nose" and continued to strike Ukraine. A few hours after the cancellation of the meeting in Budapest, the Russians launched new strikes - a kindergarten building was destroyed, people died.

According to the publication, Trump did not comment on the new Russian strikes, but Putin's actions caused him irritation.

Recall

On October 22, the United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

On October 23, Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt at pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia would cope with them.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump continues to exert equal pressure on both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of the Treasury
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine